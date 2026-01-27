Prince William vows to use all his power to block Prince Harry’s next project

Prince William has reportedly vowed to use all his powers to block his estranged brother Prince Harry’s next project.

According to Closer Magazine, the Prince of Wales is strictly against Harry’s next project – a documentary honouring Princess Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death.

A source revealed that William is upset because Meghan Markle would be heavily involved in the project.

They said that William is unhappy with the idea of Diana’s memory being turned into a commercial venture and is particularly opposed to Meghan playing a role in shaping the narrative.

“Harry is determined to honour his mother and share her story,” the source said. “He doesn’t see any reason why he needs to involve his brother in it.”

“What’s really sending William over the edge is how involved Meghan is. William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story.

“He is sickened that Harry, and by extension Meghan, would dare to disrespect his mother and profit from the memory of her.”

While the details of the project are yet to be released, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will work on it as part of their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix.

“William made it very clear that he’s ready to put up whatever roadblocks he can,” the source said. “Whether that means tying the project up in legal red tape or calling in favours from high places to get it shut down, he’s on the warpath against this.”

“To him this is the ultimate grift and he’s not about to stand by and let his mother be exploited in death by her own son.”