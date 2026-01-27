Princess Beatrice issued stark warning after she meets father Andrew

"Beatrice has to make sure that she's not pictured with him"

Princess Beatrice has been issued a stark warning by a royal expert after reports she has extended her support to father Andrew.

According to a report by the Sun, Sarah and Andrew’s elder daughter Beatrice joined her father on a horse ride.

The outlet claimed Beatrice and her daughter Sienna spent time with Andrew in the Royal Mews at Windsor before they headed on to the castle’s grounds.

As the photos of Andrew and Beatrice surfaced, royal expert Afua Hagan told the Newsweek: “I do think there is a reputational risk, absolutely, for either of them to be associating themselves with Andrew, especially publicly."

The expert continued Beatrice and Andrew were probably horse riding privately in a private estate, but she was photographed, and “that's not great.”

Hagan told the publication, "I'm sure she feels that, of course, she has some loyalty towards him; he is her father after all. But I do think there is definitely a reputational risk here."

“It's difficult for me to say, 'you know what, you should cut off your father,' you know what I mean? And no matter what he's done, he is still her dad," the expert said.

“If she wants to professionally keep her reputational risk down, then if she still wants to keep on associating with him, still wants to keep seeing him and supporting him, she has to make sure that she's not pictured with him."