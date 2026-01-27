Kate Middleton at odds with Beatrice, Eugenie for leaking royal updates to Andrew

Kate Middleton is said to be angry as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie keep their “disgraced” father Andrew updated about any inside royal updates.

As the former Duke of York move out of Royal Lodge, a source said he is relying heavily on his daughters to get news about the royals.

Despite news reports that Eugenie was distancing herself from her father, sources told Closer Magazine that she and Beatrice are helping him stay involved in royal matters.

This is causing issues with Prince William and Kate with an insider saying that the Princess is worried that Andrew’s influence behind the scenes could cause problems for the monarchy.

While she and William do not want to punish the princesses, they are concerned about Andrew having a voice in royal decision-making, noted the source.

“Andrew is leaning heavily on Beatrice and Eugenie to stay informed and involved. The perception is that he uses them as his eyes and ears – and, whether intentional spies or not, this is creating mistrust,” the insider said.

They added, “Kate isn’t known for showing anger in public, but behind palace doors, she is seething. The continued prominence of Andrew and his daughters have pushed tensions with Prince William and Kate to breaking point – they don’t want to punish Beatrice and Eugenie, but they also don’t want Andrew whispering in the background of royal decision-making.”

“Kate’s anger is rooted in more than principle. She’s painstakingly worked to rebuild trust in the monarchy after years of scandal – and watching Andrew edge back feels like a slap in the face.”