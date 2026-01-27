Kate Middleton travels to Northern England

Kate Middleton on Tuesday travelled to Northern England as part of royal duties.

During her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford, the Princess of Wales met youngsters, highlighting "the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health

Talking to a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a “box of wishes”, the future queen showed her how to “listen to the sea” by holding a shell to her ear.

“Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea. Do you want to see if you can hear the sea?, she said.

“Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly. “That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes, you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach,” Catherine told the girl.

The girl replied “yes” when the princess asked if she could hear the waves. She showed Princess Kate a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away. The Princess of Wales told the girl’s mother: “Lots of people need more of these.”

The girl’s mother said her daughter had “loved” meeting Catherine, saying: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded; she’s normally covered in slime.”

Kate Middleton is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma.



