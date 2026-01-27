King Charles, Prince Harry continue to clash over 'dealbreaker' Meghan Markle

King Charles is planning more peace talks with Prince Harry

King Charles and Prince Harry continue to clash over Meghan Markle as the monarch insists if the Duchess comes back, “she'll no doubt be expected to follow the same rules as Harry."

According to a report by the Radar Online, the insiders have claimed "The king and Harry continue to clash over Meghan. Charles insists that Harry commit to making her return to the fold and follow royal protocol. If Meghan comes back, she'll no doubt be expected to follow the same rules as Harry."

The outlet reported King Charles wants his estranged son Harry back, adding the monarch is planning more peace talks with the duke.

Amid these developments, royal expert Hilary Fordwich says "If Harry comes back, he will need security – and the king is definitely being pressured on this issue by Harry.”

The palace insider said: "There is talk that His Majesty is insisting if Harry returns, he must respect the crown – and his stepmother, Queen Camilla."

Fordwich said: "The big issue is the condition of Harry's marriage. There has been whispering in and among courtiers that he's not really happy."

