Prince Harry's charity makes announcement ahead of key event

Prince Harry's Invictus Games on Tuesday said nominations are now open across four categories and close on 8 March 2026.

It said the winners would be revealed at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and awards would be presented on 17 September.

The charity organization said in a statement, "Across the world, there are individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment embody the Invictus Spirit - people and organisations who lift others up, overcome adversity, and use sport or adventurous challenge to drive recovery, hope and change."

It said, "The Invictus Spirit Awards are about recognising those people. Whether they are wounded, injured or sick service personnel or veterans on their own recovery journey, or members of the wider community making a positive impact through sport, we want to hear their stories."

The Invictus Games Foundation was founded by Prince Harry following his inspiration from the US Warrior Games in 2013.

It was established in 2014 to support the recovery of wounded, injured, or sick service personnel through international sports competitions.



