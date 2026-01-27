Friend reacts to claims Princess Eugenie has completely 'cut off' contact with Andrew

"Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family"

A friend has rejected rumours Princess Eugenie has cut off contact with disgraced father former Duke of York Andrew as he is set to leave the Royal Lodge.

The Sun quoted a friend as saying: “It is completely untrue she has cut him off."

Eugenie has seen Andrew several times this year and is ‘supportive’, the close confidant said.

The pal further said, “She is there for her father whenever he needs her.”

The Mail on Sunday, citing the sources, recently reported Eugenie has cut off all contact with Andrew, and even it is understood she refuses to speak to him and did not visit him with her own family at Christmas.

The insider said, “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

Meanwhile, there are also claims following the footsteps of her daughter Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson has also finally ‘cut off all contact” with her ex-husband Andrew.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, in his substack claimed “He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!.

“Sarah’s fed up with living in his mess — and she believes distancing herself now might save what’s left of her reputation.”