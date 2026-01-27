King Charles reaction to Prince Harry's strong reply to Donald Trump over NATO remarks revealed

Prince Harry’s heart may be in the right place

A royal expert has disclosed King Charles reaction to Prince Harry’s strong respond to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about NATO troops.

In his substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Prince Harry is busy firing shots across the Atlantic at Donald Trump, the mood inside Buckingham Palace is… “strained”

Citing the royal insiders, the expert claimed King Charles is deeply uncomfortable watching Prince Harry busy firing shots across the Atlantic at Donald Trump, the mood inside Buckingham Palace is… strained wade into such a volatile political storm — especially with a delicate U.S. visit looming.

In an interview with the Fox News, Trump said NATO troops "stayed a little off the front lines" during the conflict and insisted the US had "never needed" its allies, despite invoking the alliance's collective defence clause after 9/11.

Following Trump remarks, Prince Harry, who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan with the Army Air Corps, said "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."

"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."

Amid this, the royal insiders have shared King Charles reaction to Harry’s statement with Rob Shuter.

The source says while Harry’s heart may be in the right place, palace insiders say his timing has left the King in an impossible position.

The royal insider claims “Charles understands the emotion, but he’s horrified by the timing. This is diplomacy — not podcast politics.”

With King Charles and Queen Camilla expected to visit the United States later this year, tensions are quietly mounting behind palace doors.

“Harry’s comments make an already sensitive situation far trickier,” another source explains. “The King can’t clap back — even if he agrees.”