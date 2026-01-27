'Everything Meghan Markle, Prince Harry touch turns controversial'

Girl Guides are fuming, feeling exposed and blindsided by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's seal of approval.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their first-ever appearance at Sundance Film Festival for a special screening of latest documentary, Cookie Queens.

Meghan and Harry attended the film’s official premiere on Sunday, January 25, in Park City, Utah.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Meghan — who walked alongside Nahmias — shared a nostalgic favorite when asked about her go-to Girl Scout cookie.

Meghan said with a smile, “I’m a Thin Mints. It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too.”

The Duchess added, “I don’t know if you’re supposed to, but it’s certainly a nice plus!”

Following Meghan and Harry’s appearance, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed, insiders say they once again managed to turn good intentions into instant controversy — and this time, the Girl Guides are not smiling.

“They literally cannot help themselves — they always step in it,” one festival goer sniped afterward.

Another attendee didn’t mince words: “I honestly don’t think they watched the documentary.”

The insiders told Rob, “It’s exploitation hiding in plain sight. And the Sussexes seemed completely clueless that the film showed that.”

Moreover the expert claims Girl Guides are fuming, feeling exposed and blindsided by the royal seal of approval.

“This was not the endorsement they expected. They feel thrown into a spotlight they didn’t ask for.”

Another insider summed it up best: “Everything they touch turns controversial. That’s not a bad thing if it’s intentional. This time? It clearly wasn’t.”