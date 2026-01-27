Meghan Markle makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet's path

Meghan Markle reveals if she will recreate childhood memory with Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle shared if she wants Princess Lilibet to take up the same activity as her during her latest appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Sundance Film Festival on Sunday to attend a second premiere of Cookie Queens, their new Netflix codumentary.

Attending the red carpet as an executive producer of the documentary, Meghan was asked by Deadline if Lilibet will ever be a Girl Scout.

"It's interesting, I think we'll consider to explore, continue to explore whatever feels right," replied Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex talked in more detail about her own experience as a Girl Scout.

"It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom was my troop leader and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal, as you see that in Cookie Queens, is so reflective of how these girls stick to something that is important to them and don't give up," she said.

"And self-belief I think is a really integral value that comes from being a Girl Scout," she added.

Cookie Queens is a documentary which follows several Girl Scouts as they "strive to be a top-selling 'Cookie Queen,' navigating an $800 million business in which childhood and ambition collide."