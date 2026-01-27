North West asks Kim Kardashian to help her 'make money'

Kim Kardashian crashes North West's livestream in hilarious exchange

Kim Kardashian crashed daughter North West’s Instagram live.

In a Monday, Jan. 26, live, Kardashian, 45, made an appearance on North’s livestream chat with her followers.

"Guys, I think my mom's coming," North announced, before asking her mom, "Why are you watching my Live?"

"I don't want to be on camera," the SKIMS founder said while laughing.

North then announced her mom to her nearly 2 million followers, saying, "Guys, the G.O.A.T. is here."

"Hey you guys ... I hope someone recorded that," replied Kardashian, still remaining behind the camera, adding, "She called me the G.O.A.T. I don't know if I'll ever get that again ... Just kidding, I love you Bubs."

"I love you, too," replied North, adding, "You should just show your face because..."

"How long are you going to do this for?" Kardashian. "Because I have to stay in the room."

North insisted her mom show her face so she could make "some money" from the livestream.

"What?!" Kardashian blurted out. "No, no, no. You know I don't like this. I'll just pop in every once in a while."

"I'm ready for bed, so I'm not getting on this Live," Kardashian said, telling her 12-year-old to also "go to bed now."

This comes after Kardahsian recently responded to criticism over allowing North to sport different haircolors, certain items of clothing which people deem inappropriate for her, and recently, fake facial piercings and tattoos, and get a dermal piercing.

"I think like the one misconception that people might have is like, 'Oh, she's trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.' Like, no, Northy actually has a lot of rules. [That's the] one area I do let her express herself," Kardashian explained. "I love her for that, and she would do it, you know, regardless."