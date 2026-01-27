Meghan Markle receives huge offer to spill royal secrets as Prince Harry objects

Meghan Markle is reportedly being offered millions to spill some juicy royal secrets in a memoir but Prince Harry is objecting to it.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is interested in taking up the offer but it is affecting her marriage to Harry.

The report claimed that publishers are keen to offer her a lucrative deal, but only if Meghan is willing to reveal new details about her time inside the royal family.

However, Harry is strongly against the idea as he believes another explosive book would destroy any remaining chance of repairing relations with King Charles and Prince William.

“Meghan has been doing her best to find ways to generate income, but frankly nothing is paying off the way she’d hoped,” the insider said.

They added, “Publishers, though, are already lined up with blank cheques. The problem is they’re only going to give her the big bucks if she’s willing to dish the dirt on her in-laws.”

“Harry is completely against her doing it and saying another tell-all would ruin any chance of peace with his family for good.”

The source further revealed, “As much as they’re trying to put a happy face on things, it’s an open secret that Harry and Meghan are dealing with some very serious issues.”

“They should be tightening their belts at this point, but instead they’re burning through cash faster than ever. Meghan says it’d be foolish not to take the many millions being offered for her side of the story.

“The Sussexes still have insane outgoings every month. They need to be bringing in serious money to cover it all. Unfortunately, the brand is not delivering yet, so they can’t rely on it to keep them afloat.”