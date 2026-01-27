Prince Harry 'terrified' as stalker takes advantage of low security

Prince Harry 'powerless' against stalker

Prince Harry was left "terrified" when he found out that his stalker was close to him at a recent High Court hearing.

Harry was recently in the UK for his privacy trial against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail. On two occasions, one of his known stalkers was present in the court and sat in the public gallery.

The Duke of Sussex was unaware of that at the time. However, she was spotted by his bodyguards and they alerted court staff.

But, insiders noted that "Harry's security team was effectively powerless in that moment" since they’re not "law enforcement, and the High Court is a public space."

"So unless a crime is being committed there is very little they can do beyond monitoring the situation and alerting court staff," the mole explained, per Radar Online.

They added: "Harry lives with a constant level of anxiety about his personal safety, especially when he is in Britain. Discovering just how close she had been left him genuinely shaken and reinforced his fear that, without full protection, he is far more exposed than he should be."

This came amid a review of Harry’s threat level by the RAVEC. The review was ordered by the Home Office after the Duke wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal and mocing to the U.S. with Meghan Markle and their son Prince Archie in 2020.

He has challenged the decision in court but lost. Prince Harry, who welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021, has previously expressed that he can’t bring his kids and wife Meghan to the U.K. without upgraded security.