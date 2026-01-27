‘Disgraced’ Andrew receives major happy news as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge

Former Prince Andrew breathed a sigh of relief after a book on one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims was cancelled just weeks before publication.

The book, Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, written by author Sarah McCarthy, will not be released, reported Radar Online.

McCarthy announced she was stepping away from the project due to ongoing harassment and serious concerns for her personal safety.

"I have experienced sustained and forceful pressure from independent, outside sources that make it impossible for me to proceed safely at this time," she said in a statement.

The author added, "This decision has not been made lightly, but it has become necessary as a matter of personal security – not only for myself, but also for my loved ones and for those who entrusted me with their stories.

"There are moments when protecting life, health, and equilibrium must take precedence over pushing forward, even when the truth feels urgent," McCarthy said of having to put aside her work.

"I share this not to provoke speculation or fear, but in the hope that establishing a clear boundary will allow me to return to a normal, grounded, and quiet life."

She further stated that she believes that "truth has its own timing and will ultimately be revealed. I have played my part. For now, I am choosing stillness, safety, and trust in a higher order."

Publisher TrineDay also confirmed the decision as they cited unresolved contractual issues with a survivor featured in the book.

"We at TrineDay are proud to have supported her vision and remain committed to publishing works that illuminate truth, even in the face of adversity and personal risk,” they said in a statement.

“No author should ever be subjected to harassment simply for exercising their right to free expression."