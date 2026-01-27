Tyra Banks addresses America’s Next Top Model backlash in new Netflix docuseries trailer

Tyra Banks is looking back on the most controversial moments of America’s Next Top Model in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

The three-part series revisits the long-running reality show, which aired for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018, and promises an unfiltered look at what happened both on and off camera.

Banks, 52, who created and hosted the show, appears in the trailer and admits some creative decisions went too far.

“I knew I went too far,” Banks says in one moment, as clips of the show’s most criticised scenes flash across the screen. She adds that the series often escalated in intensity due to audience demand, pushing boundaries further with each season.

Produced by EverWonder Studio and Wise Child Studios and directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the docuseries features interviews with former contestants, judges, producers, and important figures from the show, including Nigel Barker, J. Alexander, and Jay Manuel.

It also revisits long-standing criticisms, such as commentary on contestants’ bodies, challenges accused of promoting harmful beauty standards, and racially insensitive segments, including the use of blackface.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model premieres February 16 on Netflix.