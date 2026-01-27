Kim Kardashian admits she 'lived' for fame as she spills hilarious paparazzi prank

Kim Kardashian took a stroll down in memory lane and recalled a hilarious prank she pulled over paparazzi.

In a recent appearance on her sister's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, last Wednesday, the reality star recalled a scam she pulled during her E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder admitted that she was "desperate" for fame when her family show ran from 2006 to 2009.

Kim said, "[Fame] is all I wanted. I lived for it."

She recalled her pal BFF Jonathan Cheban somehow got to know which hotel Britney Spears was staying at in New York and the duo went there in a Rolls-Royce Phantom borrowed by a stranger.

Kim shared, "We were like, 'We'll sit in the back.' So, it looks like we got out with a driver at this hotel. Paparazzi everywhere waiting for Britney at her hotel. We got out and they were like, 'Kim, Kim, Kim, are you here to visit Britney?' and Jonathan [mutters], 'Keep your head down and just, like, shut up.'"

While they were inside the hotel, they did not meet Britney as Kim and her friend "didn't know anyone at this hotel."

Kim continued, "We come out [of the hotel], and they're like: 'Kim, how was Britney? Kim, how was Britney?'"

"We took a cab, I think, because this Rolls-Royce dropped us off, but they weren't going to take pictures of us, like, getting in. So, we totally scammed the system. And it was like on every [magazine] cover. And we thought we were killing it," she added proudly.