Victoria Beckham celebrates major win after Brooklyn bombshell claims: 'Grateful'

Victoria Beckham is paying tribute to her family as she receives a fashion milestone.

On January 26, the French Ministry of Culture honored the former Spice Girls with the award of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

The ceremony, which took place in Paris, Victoria was joined by her husband David Beckham and their kids, including daughter Harper, sons Cruz and Romeo.

Victoria took to her Instagram to mark the milestone and expressed her gratitude to the French government for the recognition, while saying a special thanks to her husband, calling him the "original investor."

"I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art," she wrote, along with snaps from the event.

"So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," she continued.

"My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything," she concluded.

