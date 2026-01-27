Kelly Clarkson's talk show future revealed after shutdown rumors

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show future revealed after shock rumors

Kelly Clarkson is not bidding farewell to her audience anytime soon.

Days after "rumors" were circulating that The Kelly Clarkson Show is going to end, a representative of the program broke the silence, shutting down the online chatter.

The spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly that the Emmy award-winning daytime talk show has no plans to wrap.

“Rumor!” they told the outlet.

The representative noted that NBC and the show producer “will advise directly if there is a show update.”

“We are not even halfway through season 7!”

This came days after PageSix reported that an insider claimed the program is not “sustainable anymore” amid a declining trend in daytime talk shows.

A second source told the outlet at the time that show watchers were “jumping the gun” about canceling the show, noting that “nothing is definite yet, and it’s still a long season.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly marked the seventh season of the show in September with a guest appearance of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

The show host also performed The Weeknd’s 2019 hit “Blinding Lights” in a special singing segment called “Kellyoke.”

In the upcoming week's episodes, Kelly interviews actress Amanda Seyfried, François Arnaud, Paris Hilton and the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.