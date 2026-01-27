Zara Tindall feels 'very lucky' she has no Royal duties

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall do not have any Royal duties for a particular reason.

Daughter of Princess Anne has kept her life largely private and is happy that she is able to 'do her own bit' away from media scrutiny.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," Princess Anne told Vanity Fair in 2020. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

“From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles. I really commend her on that,” Zara said during a 2023 podcast interview. “We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way.”

Zara Tindall was among the spectators briefly evacuated on Saturday afternoon when a fire alarm sounded in the Princess Royal Stand at Cheltenham’s 2026 Trials Day, sending guests outdoors in mild confusion.

According to HELLO!, the 44-year-old Olympic equestrian emerged from one of the top floors, bundled up in a chic indigo coat.

The love of horses clearly flows through the family. Zara told PEOPLE in 2023, “The passion and love for horses has been passed down through our family.

Being able to do it every day is incredible and it’s such an amazing sport.”

Her husband, Mike Tindall, also highlighted the bond Zara shared with the late Queen over equestrian pursuits, saying on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, “Zara loved the Queen beyond everything else their connection with horses was special. Same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that.”