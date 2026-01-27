Ex-Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s breakdown forces her to unchartered waters: It’s horrifying’

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s duo has been iconic, despite their divorce which happened back in the late 90’s but it seems those days have come to an end, that too because of the aftermath of the Jeffrey Epstein drama that has taken over international law enforcement and the media, all in one fell swoop.

The whole thing has been revealed by known royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and comes via his most recent chat with GB News.

In that conversation he pointed out how bad this “very substantial change” is from the image of this idea that they were the ‘world’s most friendly divorced couple’.

In his chat he also warns of an impending return to British high society because she is said to “almost certainly try” some sort of maneuver to land a comeback. Despite Andrew seemingly having accepted his fate to move out of the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge he’s inhabited since his marriage to the ex-Duchess of York, who had her title stripped when her ex-husband gave him his use of his dukedom to quell growing anger into his royal lifestyle.

But he did make it clear that “I can’t see it working” because even “her charities have cast her adrift.” Thereby leaving her with no choice but to go Prince Harry and Meghan’s route which would be a “horrifying prospect” to her its said.

According to The Sun Fergie has even reached the point where she’s already “carefully considering offers” since he feels “Andrew has had his chance to tell the story. Now it’s Fergie’s time,” according to Mr Fitzwilliams.

But, as with everything “there’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla or other members of the royal family,” the source has said, before they themselves admitting, “there’s not much they can do to stop her” even with that fear.