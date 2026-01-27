Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz 'don't naturally trigger the shadow,' says expert

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz do not get along well with each other due to their zodiac signs, it is revealed.

Astrologer Valerie Mesa has spoken about the Beckham family drama and how the two women are leaders in their own domain.

Valerie tells PEOPLE: "In astrology, being born under the Cardinal modality — Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn — means you're an initiator, often taking the lead and thriving in a sense of authority.

"Nicola's Capricorn stellium (Sun, Neptune, Uranus) and Victoria, with her sun in Aries, share that same Cardinal nature, where their innate instinct to lead can become a point of friction... or worse, competitiveness."

The expert adds: "While both operate as leaders, they do it differently. Capricorn, for instance, asserts authority through structure, boundaries and long-term planning, while Aries prefers to assert itself and take immediate action."

"Nicola’s Sun–Neptune–Uranus in Capricorn activates Victoria’s Lilith in her house of open enemies and adversaries speaks to projection and rivalry themes. Lilith contacts can also stir feelings of displacement, threat or emotional exile.

The expert added: "This doesn’t suggest malice, but it does indicate a relationship that naturally triggers the shadow. In this case, particularly around power, authority and the perception of being “replaced.”