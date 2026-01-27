King Charles 'simple' breakfast routine that keeps chefs on toes

King Charles is particular about his breakfast items, says a former staff.

His Majesty, who greatly focuses on healthy eating, likes his first meal of the day a certain way.

Speaking about his particulars, former chef Darren McGrady tells Hello!:"The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl, and send it in to him for breakfast," McGrady

"I'd send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast, and I'd put the other plum back into the jar and save it," McGrady explained.

He then revealed: "One morning I thought, 'Okay he only eats one for breakfast, so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room."

"The attending [staff member] came through and said, 'Can His Royal Highness have two please?' So I had to keep sending two in every morning," the former royal chef said.

