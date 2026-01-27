King Charles can be 'key player' in fixing US relationship

King Charles is praised for his diplomacy as he prepares to fix relationship with the UK and US.

His Majesty, who is set to make an official trip to America, could be stopped alone pressure from the MPs. Tensions are in the air as the US President Donald Trump has insisted on buying Greenland.

Speaking about the situation, Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “I think we are fortunate to have a King so well versed in diplomatic skills, because Donald Trump has made the role of the monarch trickier than ever. Because the President is so enamoured with British royalty and so hopelessly flattered by any attention he’s given by the royal family, they have become key players in the so-called special relationship between the US and Britain.”

She explained: “But you have to remember that the King acts on the wishes of the government. So the decision about any state visit to America is entirely dependent on what the Prime Minister and his government want.”

Jennie went on to say: “I think it’s highly unlikely that the government would cancel the visit – even though it has not yet been confirmed. And if Charles and Camilla go, then there’s no reason to think that William would not also go over for the World Cup.”