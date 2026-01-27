How Queen Elizabeth II 'changed' things for women in Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II is hailed for changing the position of women in the monarchy.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022 after ruling Britain for more than 70 years, made women more impressionable in the world.

“Part of the reason things have changed is because the late Queen Elizabeth ruled in her own right – she wasn’t just married to a king,” Chris Ship, Royal Editor at ITV News tells Express.

“She was the real deal, as opposed to being a queen consort, and that really turned everything on its head. It gave today’s brand of royal women a complete makeover, and now they’re more confident and follow their own interests and passions. They’re not just there to be clotheshorses or sidekicks to a prince or king.”

“She was known for always providing an air of constancy, but in reality she was slowly changing things,” adds Chris. “In a deeply patriarchal society, Elizabeth was a woman in a leading role, whose husband Prince Philip had to physically and metaphorically walk behind her.”