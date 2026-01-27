Amelia Gray details emergency surgery and full cosmetic history

Amelia Gray has addressed a long-running speculation about the procedures she has undergone, including an emergency surgery after complications from breast implants.

In an interview with Variety, the 24-year-old model explained that her history with breast surgery began years earlier, when she underwent a medically necessary breast reduction as a teenager to prevent sepsis after an infection caused by a piercing there.

After the reduction, Gray said she later chose to get breast implants, a decision she now links to outside influence. She admitted that she allowed someone else’s expectations of her appearance to shape her choices, and sought further surgery because she was unhappy with the scarring left behind.

The procedure, however, went badly wrong. Gray said she woke up from surgery in a condition she had not agreed to, and the implants placed in her body caused severe physical distress.

According to her account, the implants put pressure on her nerves, leaving her unable to perform basic movements without pain. The situation escalated into a medical emergency, ultimately requiring a 14-hour reconstructive surgery.

Beyond her experience with breast surgery, Gray also addressed rumours about other cosmetic work. She confirmed that she has previously had a nose job but firmly denied ever using lip filler. She explained that her lips are natural and that she currently uses SkinVive, a skin hydration treatment rather than a filler.

Gray has previously discussed her teenage health scare on a podcast, explaining that a strep infection combined with an injury from her nipple piercing led to mastitis and a dangerously high fever. She called the experience traumatic and stressed how severely it affected her at a young age.