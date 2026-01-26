Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall rushes to exit as fire alarm goes off

A fire alarm forced Zara Tindall to halt her latest outing at the Princess Royal Stand at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday, according to GB News.

The outlet reported after the alarm sounded the daughter of Princess Anne was seen emerging from one of the top floors of the Royal Stand.

The report said that the alarm only caused a brief delay to the day's proceedings.

"The alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Following the conclusion of the alarm, visitors, including the Princess of Wales’s former personal assistant, Natasha Archer, returned to the stand.

The Olympic silver medalist was seen at Cheltenham wearing an indigo coat by The Fold London, which she paired with a teal headband and black boots.

Zara has been the Cheltenham Racecourse director since January 2020 and was on hand on Saturday to hand out the awards for the cross-country race prize presentation.

The visit comes as Zara and her Rugby World Cup-winning husband, Mike Tindall, returned from Australia after attending the Magic Mike charity event down under.



