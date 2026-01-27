Does King Charles face challenge to remove Andrew from line to throne?

Why is removing Andrew from the line of succession difficult?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following several scandals, has been stripped of his military titles, royal patronages, and the HRH status.



These tougher actions are reportedly taken by King Charles, but they raise the question of why his disgraced brother is still in line to the throne.

The answer to this is not easy.

Though Andrew is eighth in line to the succession, removing him would be a tall order, according to Hello! magazine.

Charles, per the report, cannot remove him from the list of contenders to the throne via a royal decree. Instead, the monarch needs an Act of Parliament, not only from the United Kingdom but also from all 15 Commonwealth realms.

The 2011 Perth Agreement was the last time all the realms reached consensus, but it still took 3 years.

It is worth noting that there is no precedent for removing a royal forcibly from the line of succession.

The former Duke of York, who lives in Sandringham estate, is said to have no plans to stay there after being ousted from Windsor's Royal Lodge.

Former Duke of York Andrew has apparently sent a powerful message to his elder brother, King Charles, and heir to the throne, Prince William, amid ongoing disgrace.

"Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He sees it as humiliating and beneath him," an insider tells The Closer.

“He says if Charles and William think they can park him in some falling down dump and pretend he no longer exists they have another thing coming.”

“He’s always been incredibly spoiled and hedonistic and now he’s telling anyone who will listen that he’s ready to leave the U.K. for good and never look back,” the source concludes.