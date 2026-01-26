Andrew sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William: 'Never look back'

Andrew is ready to leave the U.K. for good and never look back

Former Duke of York Andrew has apparently sent a powerful message to his elder brother King Charles and heir to throne Prince William amid ongoing disgrace.

King Charles has stripped Andrew of his titles and issued notice to move out of the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Amid this, the Closer has reported that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has ‘absolutely no intention’ of settling quietly into Sandringham.

The royal sources told the outlet, Andrew views the Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate as ‘beneath’ him as he eyes up a future in sunnier climates.

An insider says, ‘Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He sees it as humiliating and beneath him.”

The close confidant said, “He says if Charles and William think they can park him in some falling down dump and pretend he no longer exists they have another thing coming.”

“He’s always been incredibly spoiled and hedonistic and now he’s telling anyone who will listen that he’s ready to leave the U.K. for good and never look back,” the report adds.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s royal relatives will be ‘relieved’ to see him go, but “they’ll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he’s off and operating completely on his own terms.”

“Instead of lying low and accepting some consequences like they’d hoped, he’s doubling down on the same arrogance that landed him here in the first place,” the insiders said.