Princess Beatrice leaves for US?

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Sunday posted multiple photos from his ongoing visit to the United States.

The property developer posted only one picture with his location that revealed he was in Miami, without sharing whether he was accompanied by his wife too.

A picture showed at least three people including a man, a woman and two children walking inside a dry stack boat storage with the caption "Miami Garage."

Two other photos were shared to his Instagram stories without any caption but revealed that he was on vacations.

It's to mention here that Edoardo has a son named Christopher Woolf, with his former fiancée, Dara Huang. Born in April 2016, Wolfie lives with his parents under a joint custody arrangement following their 2018 split.

Princess Beatrice and he have two daughters — Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose.

However, it could not be independently confirmed whether Princess Beatrice and their two daughters also left for the United States Edoardo.

Meanwhile, Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is in the process of leaving his Royal Lodge in Windsor after losing his royal titles due to links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.