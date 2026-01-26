Meghan's co-star calls for strike against ICE over Alex Pretti
Alex Pretti was alleged shot dead by ICE agents
Patrick j. Adams, known for his work in the hit TV series Suits, has joined the voices calling for a national strike over the killing of Alex Pretti.
Pretti was fatally shot by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.
He was the second American to be fatally shot by federal immigration officers this month in Minneapolis, where Trump, a Republican, has deployed thousands of armed and masked agents in a deportation effort with little precedent.
Using his Instagram story on Sunday, the Meghan Markle's co-star in the legal drama shared an illustration with the text "Pretti good reason for a national strike", using the pun "Pretti Good deliberately misspelled Pretii instead of pretty.
Previously, former TV show host Ellen DeGeneres also condemned ICE crackdown which reportedly killed Renee Good.
Meanwhile, Billionaire Bill Ackman donated $10,000 to a fundraiser for the family of Alex PrettiWall Street Journal reported, citing a spokesman for Ackman.
