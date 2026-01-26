Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing doc premiere at Sundance

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'awkward' doc screening at Sundance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced an embarrassing situation when many seats at the premiere of their film were left empty.

Harry and Meghan made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of the documentary Cookie Queens, which they produced.

But the couple faced an embarrassing ordeal when the film began as 150 seats remained empty. The seats were reserved for high-paying pass-holders, who majorly passed on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s doc.

The seats ultimately filled with lucky wait-listers and still 60 seats remained unoccupied, per Page Six.

Harry and Meghan’s new doc follows several dediated Girl Scouts from around the US zealously trying to sell as many cookie boxes as possible.

In a stark contrast to the number of people who showed up for Cookie Queens, the same theater was full of eager attendees a day before when Olivia Wilde’s The Invite premiered there. The film, which also stars Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton drew such a big crowd that staff had to turn nearly a 100 ticket holders away as seats weren’t reserved.

Even the much less hyped horror film Buddy left only 40 seats unoccupied. The film stars Cristin Milioti, Topher Grace, and more.