Where is Sarah Ferguson hiding out currently as she continues to face uncertain future?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are also apparently keeping their distance

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly parted ways with ex-husband Andrew after they were both stripped of their titles because of their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles has also issued notice to the former couple to move out of Royal Lodge and there are claims they will evict the royal residence by February 19.

However, amid these reports, the New Idea has claimed that Sarah Ferguson is hiding in Portugal.

The outlet, citing the sources claimed Sarah has been “hiding out in an undisclosed location” – rumoured to be a friend’s house in Portugal – since her public fall from grace as she continues to face an uncertain future.”

The close confidant said, “With no home and no money, her circle of friends is said to be rapidly diminishing.”

Even her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are apparently keeping their distance.

There are also claims Sarah will no longer be moving into Beatrice’s Cotswolds granny flat, as previously thought.

Moreover, the insiders said: “Sarah is scared. She has no idea where she’s going to live and how she’s going to afford it.”

Sarah Ferguson has ‘completely lost’ and the isolation is particularly hard on her, the source believes.

“She is leaning on a small circle of trusted staff and supporters who check in regularly, but essentially she’s in exile. Not many are standing by her – no-one can while there are still Epstein files to be released.”