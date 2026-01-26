Brooklyn Beckham ruthlessly called out by comedian amid Beckham family feud

Jimmy Carr takes aim at 'nepo baby' Brooklyn Beckham

Jimmy Carr is mocking Brooklyn Beckham amid his feud with his family.

Brooklyn recently sent the global internet into a frenzy with a lengthy statement making various claims of mistreatment at the hands of his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Arguably the most sensational claim was that Victoria hijacked his and Nicola’s romantic dance and danced "very inappropriately" on him.

Jimmy made fun of Brooklyn’s many career ventures and his "nepo baby" status. Brooklyn first took up football to follow in his dad’s footsteps, but gave it up after realizing it would be "difficult" to live up to his reputation. He then pursued photography and released his book What I See to horrid reviews.

The 26-year-old has ultimately taken up cooking and regularly shares tutorials of himself cooking on Instagram. He also released a sauce.

"He claimed that he's not just a 'nepo baby', he's a chef. Eh..." Jimmy quipped onstage.

"I think he's so entitled, he's mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner. He probably brushes his teeth and thinks, 'I'm actually a f***ing brilliant dentist'."

Touching on the wedding dance scandal, he joked, "It would appear that Brooklyn Beckham has fallen out with his parents, because his mum did a sexy, grindy dance with him at his wedding. I find it hard to believe. Victoria Beckham didn't even dance when she was in the f***ing Spice Girls!"

"God love him. Hope they're all right," Carr remarked.