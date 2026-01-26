Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disturb William’s peace with major move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have disturbed Prince William’s peace once again with their latest move, a new report has revealed.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales was angered by what he sees as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s continued use of royal status despite stepping back from official duties in 2020.

A source told OK! Magazine that Harry and Meghan’s plans to resume high-profile overseas trips in 2026 and 2027 has reignited the feud with William.

The Sussexes’ earlier “quasi-royal tours” to Nigeria and Colombia did not sit well with William then.

And now, they sent a letter to Australian psychologist Angela Pearl in which they used their crowned monogram, which has increased William's frustration.

In the letter surfaced publicly, the Sussexes thanked the psychologist for participation in an unspecified event and hinted at their return to Australia.

"Harry and Meghan have begun speaking quite freely about returning to Australia, framing it as something they still need to complete or reclaim,” the insider said.

They added, “Inside William's camp, that language is seen as problematic. To him, it suggests an ongoing claim to a royal-style role he believes they consciously walked away from, and that is where the real frustration sets in.

"For William, the real issue is how it all looks. Any visit would almost certainly be staged and received with the trappings of officialdom, regardless of the reality of Harry and Meghan's status."

"He believes that creates confusion for the public and quietly chips away at the clarity and authority of the institution he is trying to protect, and which he will soon be leading as king.”