King Charles makes unreasonable demand of Kate Middleton in shock move

King Charles is said made an unreasonable demand of Kate Middleton by asking her to help repair relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to National Examiner, an insider has revealed that the monarch has been testing the Princess of Wales’ patience by urging her to mend bon with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The source said the King wants the Sussexes welcomed back into the royal family and believes Kate should play a leading role in bringing them back.

Ignoring Kate and Meghan’s strained relationship, Charles is adamant that the Princess of Wales take the first step to end this feud.

“Charles has ordered Kate to play a role in welcoming them back,” the source said. “He acknowledges that the Sussexes have made a lot of missteps, but he’s willing to forgive them.”

“Charles is dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like the family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things,” the insider added, referring to Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“As far as Charles is concerned, this petty drama has gone on long enough. He has no patience left for it," they added.

Prince Harry revealed the real reason behind Kate and Meghan’s strained relationship, revealing that it began at his and the former Suits star’s wedding.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry said that Meghan was left in tears following a tense exchange of messages with Kate over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

However, it was later reported that Kate was the one who cried due to Meghan’s messages.