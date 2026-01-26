King Charles makes unreasonable demand of Kate Middleton in shock move
King Charles tests Kate Middleton’s patience with unreasonable demand, claims source
King Charles is said made an unreasonable demand of Kate Middleton by asking her to help repair relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
According to National Examiner, an insider has revealed that the monarch has been testing the Princess of Wales’ patience by urging her to mend bon with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The source said the King wants the Sussexes welcomed back into the royal family and believes Kate should play a leading role in bringing them back.
Ignoring Kate and Meghan’s strained relationship, Charles is adamant that the Princess of Wales take the first step to end this feud.
“Charles has ordered Kate to play a role in welcoming them back,” the source said. “He acknowledges that the Sussexes have made a lot of missteps, but he’s willing to forgive them.”
“Charles is dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like the family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things,” the insider added, referring to Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
“As far as Charles is concerned, this petty drama has gone on long enough. He has no patience left for it," they added.
Prince Harry revealed the real reason behind Kate and Meghan’s strained relationship, revealing that it began at his and the former Suits star’s wedding.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry said that Meghan was left in tears following a tense exchange of messages with Kate over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.
However, it was later reported that Kate was the one who cried due to Meghan’s messages.
-
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall rushes to exit as fire alarm goes off
-
Princess Beatrice leaves for US?
-
Andrew sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William: 'Never look back'
-
Meghan's co-star calls for strike against ICE over Alex Pretti
-
King Charles concerns forced Donald Trump to backtrack on NATO remarks
-
Prince William 'strongly' opposed as King Charles could reopen old wounds
-
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing doc premiere at Sundance
-
Kate Middleton guarding private life 'carefully' amid disturbing rumours about William
-
Where is Sarah Ferguson hiding out currently as she continues to face uncertain future?
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disturb William’s peace with major move
-
King Charles quietly considering 'dramatic, deeply personal' move for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-
Princess Kate shows 'unique superpower' with major health update