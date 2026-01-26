Royal experts react as Meghan Markle faces major Hollywood blow

A royal expert claims "All were heavy, negative and grievance-driven"

The royal experts have expressed their thoughts after Meghan Markle received major blow in the Hollywood.

The People Magazine, citing the royal insiders, recently reported that there are 'no plans' for Season 3 of Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan.'

Reacting to these reports, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, the streaming giant didn’t pull the plug on the series — viewers did.

She explains, "Critics described the show as ‘bland’ and ‘stale,’ "The phrase ‘as exciting as watching paint dry’ springs to mind.”

“Meghan attributed the cancellation to the show being ‘a lot of work,’ but insiders believe it was due to dismal ratings. Recent data indicates poor viewership."

Another royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that poor decisions made early on could have contributed to the downfall of Meghan’s show.

The expert continued, "I do wonder whether ‘With Love, Meghan’ might have been better received if it had been her first major post-royal project, rather than the Oprah interview, the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ and then Harry’s memoir ‘Spare.’"

Schofield added, "All were heavy, negative and grievance-driven. Audiences might have been more open to celebrating her ambitions had they been introduced to Meghan through warmth rather than conflict."

Instead, the abrupt pivot from ‘activism and personal injustice’ to a modern-day Martha Stewart persona created real whiplash," Schofield concludes.