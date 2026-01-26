Prince Harry holding tight to past bitterness as William moves forward

Prince William appears to be moving forward in life while Prince Harry remains stuck in the past, a royal expert has claimed.

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in high spirits in Scotland as they tried curling for the first time and mingled with locals as part of official engagements leading up to the Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was preparing to give evidence at the High Court against Daily Mail’s publisher.

Despite being just 25 miles away, the brothers did not meet with each other with royal author Robert Jobson saying that the distance between them was “greater than ever.”

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, he said, "Yes, they were in the same country, but it's like they're worlds apart.”

"William and Kate are the embodiment of the future of the monarchy, while Harry looks trapped in the past,” the expert added.

"William is out there doing the job, serving, while Harry, back in court and nursing old wounds, is still fighting yesterday's battles.

“The divide is now absolute and Harry's distance from his family isn't measured in miles anymore. Right now, William is focused on duty, Harry on grievance.”

Jobson continued, “William is building a future and he no longer needs Harry's drama. You can't bridge that gap when one brother is moving forward and the other won't let go of the past and the bitterness.

"Reconciliation needs compromise, but it mostly needs trust, and there is no trust between the brothers."