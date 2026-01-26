Amber Heard talks Johnny Depp amid Hollywood return & things getting ‘so much worse’

After moving to Spain following the highly televised Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, Amber Heard went radio silent, and stepped back from the spotlight, only to focus on her daughter, who at the time was an infant.

But now, after making her theatrical debut the mother of three, twins Agnes and Ocean as well as, Oonagh, 4. The actor released Silenced, which is directed by Selina Miles at the Sundance Film Festival, in a rare public outing.

The entire thing focuses on stories by women who were discredited or ‘punished’ after speaking out in public.

Per its synopsis, “Silenced reveals a global pattern: When women speak out, powerful systems move to discredit and punish them.”

For those still unversed with the case that was streamed live, between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, she ended up paying the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $1 million in damages, which he later donated to five charities.

Now she has finally spoken out and according to Variety admits, “This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem.”

A bit later she also referenced her time with international human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, in a look back into her defamation trial, saying: “the outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial. When I first met [Robinson], I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through.”