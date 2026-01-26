Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz get seven-figure deal to expose David, Victoria wedding drama

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have just been handed a book deal that could have them dishing on the wedding drama that he’s alluded to, in his most recent Instagram Stories.

For those unversed, the posts in question Brooklyn and Nicola’s side of the story. About their wedding, the dress fiasco, as well as the shocking demands David and Victoria have of their kids to help keep their ‘image’ alive.

But now, it seems many are interested in hearing much more and, the duo have been handed a whopping seven-figure deal to pen a tell-all that breaks down their wedding fall out and the aftermath.

The news has come via The Sun and according to the well placed insider that has come forward with this bombshell “everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this,” already.

Especially since, per the insider, “these firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.”

What makes the possibility even greater tough is that “he clearly has a lot on his mind and now is the time to put the truth on paper,” and “the ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.”