Prince George steps up as royal family adapts to Andrew, Prince Harry absence

Prince George is said to be stepping up while learning of his royal role due to Prince Harry and “disgraced” Andrew’s absence, a source has revealed.

The 12-year-old is gradually taking a more visible role in royal life with help of his father Prince William to fill a gap in the slimmed-down royal family.

According to OK! Magazine, the next generation of royals had no choice but to take on more responsibility as Andrew was removed from public duties and the Sussexes living abroad.

"The ex-Prince Andrew has now been effectively removed from public duties, and Harry and Meghan are still in exile, so a noticeable gap has opened within the working royal lineup,” the source said.

“That vacuum is now being filled, carefully and incrementally, by the next generation. What we are witnessing is the early formation of a future public figure in Prince George," they added.

Recently, George has attended events such as the Festival of Remembrance and a Buckingham Palace reception marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

"There is a conscious effort underway to reset how the institution of the royal family presents itself, and it is happening without fanfare,” a palace insider said.

“The approach of slowly introducing George at The Firm's highest-profile public appearances reflects William's instinct to build for the long term – measured, purposeful, and disciplined.

“Rather than accelerating the next generation into public life, the priority is to prepare them carefully, allowing experience and understanding to accumulate naturally before responsibility is formally handed over."