Prince William takes out anger on Princess Eugenie over Andrew scandal?

Prince William was reportedly tense with Princess Eugenie during the royal family’s Christmas Day celebrations, an eyewitness has claimed.

Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were invited to royal family’s annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham by King Charles after their father, Andrew, was not.

According to Radar Online, one royal watcher claimed the Prince of Wales appeared to avoid eye contact with Eugenie during the traditional post-service walkabout.

"Christmas Day might have offered an opportunity for a visible gesture of togetherness, even something as simple as walking alongside one another or exchanging a smile in public,” they said.

The source added, “Instead, that moment passed without any such display, for reasons that remain unclear."

However, a source close to the royals dismissed claims of a major feud, saying William spent time with both sisters over Christmas.

They noted that there were “no major hard feelings” between Eugenie and William.

Previously, an insider shared that the future king has sympathy for his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, amid ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Beatrice and Eugenie have faced intense public scrutiny due to their parents' actions,” the insider said.

"William knows what it's like to have your family constantly in the media spotlight. He feels a lot of sympathy for them and has been quietly providing support and advice behind the scenes,” they added.