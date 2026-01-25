Photo: Jason Momoa gushes about 'regal' Dave Bautista

Jason Momoa has heaped praise for Dave Bautista.

In a new chat with Extra, the Game of Thrones alum shared his admiration for Dave Bautista, describing his The Wrecking Crew costar as both “graceful” and “regal.”

“It’s fun to annoy Dave because he’s so, like, collected and beautiful and graceful and like, regal. Boo, boring … blah,” Momoa joked.

He remarked, “So it was fun to annoy him.”

For those unversed, Momoa stars alongside Bautista in the upcoming buddy cop action-comedy The Wrecking Crew.

“I love making him laugh ’cause he’s very stoic,” Momoa continued. “He’s got, like, an intoxicating laugh. Once you get him going, it’s pretty beautiful.”

The actor also touched on what it was like filming action-heavy scenes with Bautista, explaining that the physicality brought a different kind of intensity to the set.

“He’s a badass,” Momoa said candidly.

“When he’s throwing punches at your face, it’s scary. I’m not gonna lie to you. He’s a bad***. I just pretend to be a bad***. I’m an artist. He’s a bad***.”

Momoa added that the experience was especially enjoyable because of the creative freedom both actors were given during production.

“It was fun because it wasn’t just, like, planned out,” he explained.

“We knew who we were playing, but we had a lot of freedom, which I think now where we’re at in our career, people trust us that we’re not gonna ruin it. I think a lot of people just didn’t give us those opportunities before. I won’t name any names, but now we get to play.”