Victoria Beckham spotted partying with 'Spice Girls' after Brooklyn dropped bombshell claims

Victoria Beckham spotted partying after Brooklyn dropped bombshell claims

Victoria Beckham is spending some quality time with her Spice Girls bandmates amid ongoing family drama.

Days after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the longstanding Beckham family drama by posting a bombshell statement on his social media, Victoria was spotted partying with her former bandmates as they celebrated Emma Bunton's 50th birthday.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram account to share a few glimpses from the bash held on Saturday night.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. I love you girls so much," Victoria wrote along the snaps with her Bandmates.

All the Spice Girls’ band members were present at the celebrations except Mel B.

Victoria's husband, David Beckham, rushed to the comment section to gush over the Spice Girls reunion.

"This made me so happy. I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma," the former Footballer commented.

Brooklyn shared his six-page statement on Monday in which he claimed his mother "his first dance at his wedding to wife Nicola Peltz.

While he also claimed that Victoria "danced very inappropriately" on him in front of everyone" on his and Nicola's big day, he also accused his parents for attempting to wreck his marriage.