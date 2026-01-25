Brooklyn Beckham leaves David, Victoria in terror as he turns to Prince Harry’s publisher

Brooklyn Beckham has been planning his own separation from his parents, especially now that his side of the story is finally out for the world to see.

For those unaware of this, the son of the Beckhams released a series of Instagram Stories recently that exposed just how badly his wife Nicola was treated by his family. Whether that be in regards to her wedding dress or more.

Now new reports have started to crop up, warn of an incoming memoir that is slated to mirror that of Prince Harry.

News of this has been brought forward by a well placed source and it seems Random Punguin House might by Brooklyn’s publishing house of choice given that it sold almost 467,000 copies in its first week in the UK and became the fastest-selling non-fiction title ever, in their history.

The source that delivered this news spoke to The Daily Mail when delivering the verdict and said, “he's seen how well the book did for Harry. Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That's not a coincidence.”

The same publisher even warns the David and Victoria, are well aware of what their son is planning and “they know they have to be careful.”

Because “if they push him, if they deny it publicly or hit back, it only makes him more inclined to go further.”

The source also said before concluding, “They've learned from the mistakes of others. This is a game of chess.”