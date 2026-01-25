Prince William, Kate Middleton spotlight famous national poet: Watch

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just turned to social media to celebrate Burns Night, that is celebrated each year on January 25th, for the celebrating of the life and work of poet Scottish Robert Burns.

The tribute comes with a special focus to his poem Composed in Spring that is also often called "Now Spring Has Clad The Grove In Green.

The poem itself goes like this, “Again rejoicing Nature sees/ Her robe assume its vernal hues,/ Her leafy locks wave in the breeze/ All freshly steep'd in morning dews./ And maun I still on Menie doat,/ And bear the scorn that's in her e'e!/ For it's jet, jet black, an' it's like a hawk,’ An' it winna let a body be!”

Check it out Below:

Even Dumfries House, a Palladian country house in Ayrshire, Scotland. Located within a large estate, around two miles west of Cumnock is the headquarters of The King's Foundation and sits at 2,000-acres.

It also showed its own tribute, but this one was with a reindition of 'The Address to a Haggis', performed by Robert Lovie at Dumfries House.







