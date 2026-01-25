Prince Harry blasted as hypocritical over media privacy claims

Prince Harry received scathing criticism as he was dubbed the “definition of hypocrisy” for continuing his “vendetta” against the British press.

Speaking about the Duke of Sussex’s case against Associated Newspapers Limited, Sky News host Danica De Giorgio brutally bashed Harry.

De Giorgio said that Harry claims to seek privacy while benefiting from media attention over the years.

“He's been in London … he’s in court as part of his never-ending vendetta against the British press,” De Giorgio said.

“He's suing the papers because he wants privacy, but what qualifies as privacy in his eyes?” she added.

“It seems as though the duke of privacy has cashed in on his own privacy one too many times over the years. The true definition of hypocrisy.”

Harry recently returned to the Royal Courts of Justice in London to support Elizabeth Hurley as she gave evidence against the publisher.

They two were among seven high-profile claimants accusing the company of unlawful information gathering.

Harry has since returned to US to his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Today, the couple made a royal-style appearance at the Sundance Film Festival as they stepped out in Utah.

Harry and Meghan marked their first-ever appearance for a special screening of their new documentary Cookie Queens.

The duo, who serve as executive producers on the 91-minute film, posed for photos with Amy Redford ahead of the premiere.