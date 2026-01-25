Photo: Haley Lu Richardson reflects on having 'a really good time' amid 'Ponies' filming

Haley Lu Richardson has recalled the time when she filmed Ponies.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Haley Lu Richardson opened up about the memorable time she experienced while filming her upcoming spy thriller series Ponies, which saw her spend six months shooting in Budapest.

Kicking off the conversation, Richardson revealed that her favorite part of working in the Hungarian capital had nothing to do with espionage, and everything to do with bonding with her costars during karaoke nights.

She recalled one particularly memorable evening when the group was all “really drunk,” and actor Nicholas Podany surprised everyone by sitting down at the piano to perform “a jazzy, old-timey version of ‘WAP.’”

“And I’d be like, ‘And a bucket and a mop…’” Richardson continued, admitting that the X-rated Cardi B hit, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, became her go-to karaoke song.

The actress added that the cast had “a really good time” overall during production, even if their energy occasionally tested the patience of the crew on the Peacock series.

“Because there’s this set called ‘the bubble,’ where actually all of the most serious, high-stakes, life-or-death spy sh-- and scenes and stuff happened,” she explained.

“And the bubble was filled with laughing gas or something, because we would get in there and we would just cry laughing and we could never remember any lines,” she concluded.