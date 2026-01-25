King Charles receives praise for helping disadvantaged young people

King Charles has been praised for the work of his charity, The King’s Trust, which he founded 50 years ago to help disadvantaged young people in the UK.

In a message posted on the charity’s official Instagram account, the monarch expressed pride in the charity and highlighted its ongoing impact.

Charles noted the organization has helped more than 1.3 million young people, including 92,000 in the UK who have launched their own businesses.

“Over the last 50 years, the work of my trust has proved beyond doubt that supporting young people through personal development and the acquisition of self-confidence and self-esteem can make a real difference and transform lives,” said Charles.

The King continued, “As you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased, and proud, that the trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs, and over 92,000 young people, in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.

“I firmly believe in the guiding principle on which my trust was founded – that young people can make an enormous contribution to society when they are given the confidence and skills to realise their potential.

“While the challenges young people face may change with the times, their spirit and resilience remain constant.

“My trust will continue to stand beside them, building confidence and skills for the ever-changing world of work, so that they can go on to have stable and fulfilling lives for many years to come.”

In the comments section of the post, people praised the King’s efforts as one wrote, “I received a grant for equipment and public liability insurance when I became self employed 25 years ago. Fantastic organization.”

“A wonderful initiative & so lovely to see the promotion in name! Your Majesty, you are the Master of Understatement. You have literally changed lives & contributed to the betterment of Great Britain,” penned another.

“Congratulations to His Majesty on the great success of The King’s Trust. Yet another reason why I have long admired him,” a third commented.

“I only wish more people would take the time to really examine the work he has done on so many fronts. They would be truly amazed. God Save The King!”