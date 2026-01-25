Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye fears 'burnout' as he keeps chasing roles

Pierce Brosnan is keeping him busy with his acting career while he has dipped his toes in art, too, however, the actor's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, is reportedly worried that Pierce might "burnout" if he keeps "going to run at this pace."

The Irish actor, who recently teased the possibility of his return as older James Bond, continues to land key roles at the age of 72.

But according to a recent report by Radaronline.com, his wife, Keely, is uneasy as Pierce is showing no signs of slowing down.

Though Keely shows support for the actor's passion, she wants Pierce to "dial it back" and "spend more time" with her.

A source told the outlet, "Keely has always been super supportive of Pierce and all his work.

"They've spent significant time apart from each other throughout their marriage because he was always on location and she never made a fuss about it. But she really did think that at this stage in life, he'd be ready to dial it back and spend more time with her. He's in his 70s now and just as fired up to work as ever."

The insider continued,"He's reading all these scripts and even making this push to get back to playing Bond, which will be an extremely demanding role if he does get it. She's proud of him and doesn't want to hold him back. She's also realistic, there's only so long he's going to run at this pace before he risks burning out and she worries about that a lot."

For the unversed, The Tomorrow Never Dies star, who was played the role of James Bond from 1995 to 2002, recently made an appearance on the drama series MobLand.

While Pierce is keeping himself soaked in acting along with his blooming art hobby, Keeley "wants him to chill out with her in Kauai and Malibu and wherever else he wants to go," the tattler claimed.

"But instead he's reading scripts and talking about where he might shoot the next movie. It's disappointing for her."