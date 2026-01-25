Photo: Branden Cook shares two cents on shocking twist from 'Tell Me Lies'

Branden Cook has opened up about the jaw-dropping romance twist involving Bree and Wrigley on Tell Me Lies as he addressed the fallout from one of the show's most surprising reveals yet.

As fans will know, a flash-forward scene in the latest episode confirms that Bree, played by Cat Missal, goes on to marry Evan, portrayed by Cook.

However, the moment also hinted at an unexplained past between Bree and Wrigley, played by Spencer House, setting up a complicated emotional triangle that recontextualizes earlier storylines.

“It was an adjustment — obviously — just in terms of where does that leave everything and how do we work through this triangle now,” Cook explained of the unexpected development.

“How does that affect everybody’s relationship?”

Expanding on how the twist reshapes dynamics among the characters, Cook admitted the added layer of tension only heightened the experience for the cast.

“Nobody is rooting for Evan ever. But it was cool and it’s funny,” he jokingly added.

“Any time you add an element like that, it makes the job a lot more fun. The more drama, the better.”